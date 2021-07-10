Dodgers' Jimmy Nelson: Heads to IL

Nelson was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left lumbar strain. The righty has posted a 1.08 ERA in 8.1 innings of work since returning from the IL on June 3, striking out 11 and walking just two in that span. Nelson's 2.00 ERA through 25 appearances in 2021 has made him one of the Dodgers' most valuable relievers, but he'll be sidelined until the start of the second half, if not longer, with the lumbar strain. Lefty Alex Vesia was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.