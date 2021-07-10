Severe Weather Statement issued for Johnson, Keokuk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Target Area: Johnson; Keokuk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LOUISA...NORTHEASTERN KEOKUK...SOUTHWESTERN JOHNSON AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 740 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Richmond, or 7 miles northwest of Washington, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Washington, Ainsworth and Cotter. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH