Rams' Taylor Rapp: Full-go at minicamp
Rapp (knee) was a full participant in June's mandatory minicamp, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports. Rapp generated 100 tackles as a rookie in 2019, but he was demoted in Week 1 of the 2020 season after rookie sixth-round pick Jordan Fuller won the starting job out of training camp. Rapp eventually regained his starting job and finished with 44 tackles through nine games before a knee injury ended his season in Week 10. With John Johnson signing in Cleveland, Rapp is the favorite for the starting strong safety job in 2021.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0