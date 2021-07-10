Rams' Taylor Rapp: Full-go at minicamp

There are two kinds of division 1-AA football programs. First, there are the schools like North Dakota State, who can put a scare into anybody that doesn’t pay them enough attention. Then there are the others, and the Fordham Rams probably are more like the latter than most. Before going 2-1 this spring in the COVID-rescheduled 1-AA season, the Rams hadn’t had a winning record since 2016. The Sagarin computer ranking put Fordham at #202 in their combined 1-A and 1-AA rankings after the 2020-21. There’s a serious argument to be made that Fordham could be the worst opponent Nebraska has faced in modern times.