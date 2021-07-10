Cancel
Dawson County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Dawson, McCone, Western Roosevelt by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Dawson; McCone; Western Roosevelt SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ROOSEVELT...EAST CENTRAL VALLEY...NORTHEASTERN MCCONE AND NORTHWESTERN DAWSON COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 615 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wolf Point, moving south at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wolf Point and Vida.

#Special Weather Statement#Doppler
