Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels' Mike Trout: Start of rehab unclear

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManager Joe Maddon said the Angels have yet to decide when Trout (calf) will begin a rehab assignment, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. The Angels' skipper added that Trout will be re-evaluated after continuing his workouts through the All-Star break next week. Having been sidelined since May 17, the outfielder will likely require more than one or two games of rehab, so a late July activation appears to be the best-case scenario for Trout.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Mike Trout
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Rehab#Mlb Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout selected as All-Star game starters

Angels stars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout were named All-Stars on Thursday, voted by fans to be starters on the American League team. Ohtani will be the starting designated hitter. Trout was voted in as one of three outfielders, but isn’t expected to be able to play in the July 13 game at Coors Field in Denver as he continues to recover from a Grade 2 strain to his right calf.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Mike Trout Reacts To The Angels’ Epic Comeback Win

Trailing 8-4 with one out in the top of the ninth, the Angels’ odds of coming back and beating the Yankees were at an all-time low. Then, a miracle ensued, and even the great Mike Trout couldn’t believe. Rising star first baseman Jared Walsh was the hero of the night....
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Eshelman expected to start for the Orioles against Angels

Baltimore Orioles (27-56, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (41-41, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Thomas Eshelman (0-1, 6.57 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Angels: Patrick Sandoval (2-2, 4.09 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -218, Orioles +185; over/under is 10...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Eovaldi scheduled to start for Boston against Los Angeles

Boston Red Sox (54-32, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (42-42, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (9-4, 3.32 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (3-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -104, Red Sox -112;...
MLBswiowanewssource.com

Heaney expected to start as Los Angeles hosts Boston

Boston Red Sox (54-33, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (43-42, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (6-4, 5.42 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Angels: Andrew Heaney (4-6, 5.40 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +109, Red Sox -126;...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Gonzales expected to start as Mariners host the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (44-42, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (46-42, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Alex Cobb (6-3, 4.60 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-5, 5.82 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +110, Angels -127; over/under is 8...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Hitting again as starting pitcher

Ohtani is batting second as the starting pitcher Tuesday against the Red Sox. Ohtani will remain in the lineup as the pitcher despite his last start resulting in the Angels being forced to remove him in the first inning.
Oxford, OHJournal-News

Miami standout on being drafted top 10, joining Trout, Ohtani on Angels: ‘It’s surreal’

OXFORD – Red balloons decorated the sidewalks outside of Miami University’s Goggin Ice Center. RedHawk cheerleaders welcomed visitors as they stepped through the arena’s main entrance and graciously offered directions to Sunday night’s main event. Bowls filled commemorative baseballs with “Sam Bachman All-American” on one side and “June 11, 2021 Draft Day, Miami University, Oxford, Ohio” sat on window sills.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mike Trout reacts to Angels pulling off historic feat despite Shohei Ohtani’s clunker vs. Yankees

Contrary to popular Twitter belief, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani can have an off night on the mound just like imperfect human beings. That was very much apparent Wednesday night when the New York Yankees gave Ohtani a rude welcome in the Bronx, scoring seven runs on just two hits off of him. Ohtani was pulled from the game without even finishing the first inning and recording at least a second strikeout. Without Mike Trout, the prospect of the Angels winning the game after being down 7-2 in the first inning was dim.
MLBarcamax.com

Angels sign veteran outfielder Adam Eaton

The Angels fortified their thin outfield by signing Adam Eaton to a major league deal Wednesday, just two days after the 32-year-old veteran was granted his unconditional release by the Chicago White Sox. The left-handed-hitting Eaton, a key member of the Washington Nationals club that won the World Series in...
MLBSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Angels bank on improved pitching, return of Mike Trout to make second-half run

ANAHEIM — Although you’d hardly believe it now, Perry Minasian spent much of the winter talking about improving the Angels’ pitching staff. From his first press conference the day he was hired as the Angels’ general manager last November, Minasian said his focus would be to turn around a pitching staff that has been the primary reason their playoff drought has stretched to six seasons.
MLBNew York Post

Former MLB All-Star thinks Shohei Ohtani should be Angels’ closer

Shohei Ohtani has become one of biggest names in baseball as he stars on the mound and at the plate — but some are worried playing two crucial positions could lead to burnout and injuries. Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman offered a solution that could allow Ohtani to pitch...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Pitcher-needy Angels took nothing but pitchers in MLB Draft

If you’re wondering why the Los Angeles Angels have only made the playoffs once during Mike Trout’s MLB career, you can look directly to their pitching as the biggest culprit. The Angels have struggled with their pitching for several years and haven’t had a consistent ace since Jered Weaver’s last year of dominance in 2014.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani just broke one of Mike Trout’s records

Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani’s hot streak of home runs just unseated one of Mike Trout’s franchise hitting records. Shohei Ohtani is so good, he’s even outdoing all-time Angel great Mike Trout. On Friday, as Los Angeles battled the Orioles, Ohtani blasted his 29th and 30th home runs of...
MLBBleacher Report

Video: Angels' Mike Trout Calls Shohei Ohtani During 2021 MLB Home Run Derby

There are far worse hitters to get advice from during a Home Run Derby than Mike Trout. That is what happened for Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani during Monday's 2021 Home Run Derby. His teammate called him in the first round as the pitcher and slugger looked tired while competing against Juan Soto:

Comments / 0

Community Policy