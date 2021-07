Regardless of team, quarterback or situation, you’re hard-pressed to find a more sure thing at wide receiver than Arizona superstar DeAndre Hopkins. The sure-handed wideout has missed just two regular season games in his entire career, and he’s been a top five receiver in PPR formats in five of the past six seasons, including back-to-back overall WR1 finishes in 2017 and 2018. After seven excellent seasons with the Houston Texans, the Cardinals were able to snag him for a second round pick and David Johnson, suring up their wide receiver position. In his first season with the Cardinals, he caught 115 passes on 160 targets for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns. He amassed a 29-percent target share, which trailed only Green Bay’s.