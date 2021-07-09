Cancel
Cambridge, MN

Robert W. Larson

isanti-chisagocountystar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Wayne Larson, of Cambridge passed into glory on July 5, 2021, after spending his final day with his close family at his side. He was 89 years old. Robert was born on Nov. 25, 1931, to his Swedish parents Gustave and Elsie (Anderson) Larson in Bradford, MN. He grew up on his parents’ farm along with his four brothers and three sisters. He attended Kienitz Country School, a one room schoolhouse until 8th grade, walking most days two miles to and from school with his siblings. He came to faith growing up and attending Oxlip Evangelical Free Church where his mother served as organist for over 30 years. He graduated from Cambridge High School in 1949 and joined the National Guard branch in Cambridge and proudly served in the Air Force in 1951-52.

www.isanti-chisagocountystar.com

