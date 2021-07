MARQUETTE — Notice is hereby given that the city of Marquette Board of Review will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at City Hall, Council Chambers for the following: purposes:. 1. An owner of property that is a “Principal Residence” on May 1 may appeal to the July Board of Review in the year for which an exemption was claimed or in the immediate succeeding three years if the exemption was not on the tax roll. For taxes levied after Dec. 31, 2011, an owner who owned and occupied a principal residence on June 1 or Nov. 1 for which the exemption was not on the tax roll may file an appeal with the July or December Board of Review in the year for which the exemption was claimed or in the immediate succeeding three years if the exemption was not on the tax roll. MCL 211.7cc(19).