Enjoy a melding of music, food and more at Stockholm Art Fair

A grand summertime tradition returns to the shores of Lake Pepin with the 47th Stockholm Art Fair on Saturday, July 17. More than 90 new and returning artists have been juried into the one-day festival 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Stockholm Village Park. They will showcase work in all media including pottery, metal sculpture, jewelry, painting, printmaking, photography, fiber, wood, and glass. Former coordinators and longtime exhibiting artists Linda Day- Dunlap and Jean Accola will return as judges for the artists’ awards.