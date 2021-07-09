After long COVID shutdown, homecoming show to restart live music at Jersey City’s White Eagle Hall

After being shuttered for over a year by the pandemic, White Eagle Hall will reopen on Thursday, July 15, with a decidedly local flair. The 800-seat venue, perched at the edge of Downtown Jersey City, will bring back indoor live music with a bill curated by ubiquitous JC promoter “Dancing Tony” Susco, the man behind Groove On Grove, the Harsimus Cemetery shows, and many other area events. Longtime Maxwell’s booker and co-owner Todd Abramson, who’s now booking White Eagle Hall, reached out to Susco to put together the night, which includes indie-rock acts Whiner, Pynkie, Long Neck, and viktor.d…