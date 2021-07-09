Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

After long COVID shutdown, homecoming show to restart live music at Jersey City’s White Eagle Hall

By JIM TESTA
njarts.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being shuttered for over a year by the pandemic, White Eagle Hall will reopen on Thursday, July 15, with a decidedly local flair. The 800-seat venue, perched at the edge of Downtown Jersey City, will bring back indoor live music with a bill curated by ubiquitous JC promoter “Dancing Tony” Susco, the man behind Groove On Grove, the Harsimus Cemetery shows, and many other area events. Longtime Maxwell’s booker and co-owner Todd Abramson, who’s now booking White Eagle Hall, reached out to Susco to put together the night, which includes indie-rock acts Whiner, Pynkie, Long Neck, and viktor.d…

www.njarts.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
Jersey City, NJ
Coronavirus
Jersey City, NJ
Entertainment
Jersey City, NJ
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#Covid#Live Music#Downtown Jersey City#Covid#White Eagle Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Music
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions seven Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions target individuals...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

FDA investigating carcinogen found in recalled J&J sunscreen products

July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it is investigating the root cause of a cancer-causing chemical found in some of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) recalled sunscreen products. The drugmaker on Wednesday voluntarily recalled five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreens and advised consumers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy