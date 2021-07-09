Cancel
Fairbanks, AK

Family of bald eagles makes for an inspiring sight for birders

By Photos by Eve Baker, eveamberbaker@gmail.com
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the national bird, bald eagles are an inspiring sight. While more common in southern Alaska, some do make their home in the Interior, as one pair of eagles did in the Fairbanks area. Eagles often reuse the same nest each year, and this pair returned to their large nest in late April. Photographer Eve Baker has observed them regularly from the ground about 100 yards from the nest, and a little over a month after the adults’ arrival, she saw twin eaglets poking their tiny heads above the edge of the nest. The eaglets have grown rapidly and are already flapping their gray, downy wings in practice. Baker was fortunate to be present one morning when both parents arrived minutes apart with deliveries of fish, and the mother began to feed the chicks. These photos were taken with a 600mm telephoto lens and cropped in for a close-up view.

www.newsminer.com

Comments / 0

