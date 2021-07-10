Cancel
Agriculture

Trapped rancher survives on Keystone Light for two days before rescue

By Jay Rigdon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s almost impossible to describe the vastness of space in Wyoming. If you’ve been there for any length of time, it’s obvious; there are huge stretches of land without any people. Okay maybe it’s not that hard to describe. But, adequate description or not, the point is that if something...

Wyoming State98online.com

Wyoming rancher pinned by ATV survives on beer, water 2 days

(From abcnewsgo) GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Wyoming rancher who was pinned by an all-terrain vehicle survived on beer and bottled water for two days. Frank Reynolds, 53, was trying to round up a cow and calf on a neighbor’s pasture outside Gillette when the vehicle tipped over on him Sunday, Reynolds told the Gillette News Record.
Campbell County, WYPowell Tribune

Rancher found after being pinned under ATV for nearly two days

Frank Reynolds considers himself fortunate because not all search and rescue efforts have happy endings. “I’m alive,” Reynolds said Wednesday from a Casper hospital room, as he recovered from an ATV accident that easily could have ended his life. On Sunday, the 53-year-old rancher was in a neighbor’s pasture by...
