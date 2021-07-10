Cancel
Clever dad hilariously interrogates his daughter's date through family's doorbell app

By Tod Perry
 6 days ago

07.10.21

Pedro Lugo of Malden, Massachusetts wasn't able to meet the man taking his daughter out on a date because he had to work, but he did the next best thing. He caught him off guard by interrogating him through his doorbell app.

"I was ready for the conversation," Pedro told WHDH. "I know he wasn't but, I know I was."

When his daughter Grace's date, Jared, rang the doorbell, Pedro began toying with the young man. "I get to see your face, but you don't get to see mine," he said jokingly.

He then peppered Jared with questions about their plans which included a dinner and a movie. Pedro asked what time his daughter will be home and he said, "Probably before 11."

"Oh, I heard 10:30. OK, that's good," Pedro responded.

"Make sure you treat her correctly because that is my first daughter," Pedro told Jared.

"You don't have to worry, sir," Jared replied.

Dad interrogates daughter's first date via doorbell camera. - 1062899 www.youtube.com

The video was originally posted to Instagram by Pedro's son who shares the same name. "Here's the video of my sister's date picking her up and my dad answering the doorbell and just watching them 'meet' each other for the first time," he captioned the video.

At the end of the doorbell video, Pedro can be heard telling his son to take down Jared's license plate number. The younger Lugo said that Jared "loved every minute of it," noting that his dad is a "big prankster."

No word yet on whether Jared got Grace home before 10:30 pm or not. But rest assured, if he didn't, he'd hear about it from her father.

