Apple could equip all its 'iPhone 14' models with a 120Hz display, according to a new report from The Elec. The site says Avaco is in talks with LG over specifications for the sputters that will be used to manufacture low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED displays. It notes that Apple has only used low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) TFT OLED panels for its iPhones thus far; however, that is is set to change with the iPhone 13 Pro. While Samsung will provide the 120Hz displays to Apple this year, LG is hoping to capture orders for the following year.