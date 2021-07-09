Stewart's Shops Give a Pint, Get a Pint campaign results 10,000 pints of blood

(WRGB) — Over the month of June, Stewart’s Shops and the American Red Cross of Eastern NY partnered to run their sixth annual “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” campaign. If you donated blood in any of the 25 participating counties across the Capital Region, Mid-Hudson Valley or Central New York, you got a certificate for a prepackaged pint of Stewart’s ice cream, non-dairy frozen desert or gelato that could have been redeemed at any Stewart’s Shops.