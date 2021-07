The Cincinnati Reds had three picks on day one of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. They would select 17th, 30th, and 35th overall in the first round. With their first pick they took UCLA shortstop Matt McLain. While I always say that the national draft rankings don’t mean much because there’s tons of variability from team to team on the players, people like them, so let’s look at them real quick. McLain was rated 10th in the draft by Baseball America, 11th by Eric Longenhagen and Kevin Goldstein at Fangraphs, 12th by MLB Pipleine, and 15th by Kiley McDaniel at ESPN. Going by that, the Reds got a player at 17 that shouldn’t have been there.