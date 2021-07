The name Piña Colada translates to an ingredient in the drink. Piña means pineapple and colada means strained. So Piña Colada translates to strained pineapple (a.k.a. fresh pineapple juice), an essential ingredient in the cocktail. The piña colada was created on August 16, 1954 at the Caribe Hilton’s Beachcomber Bar in San Juan, Puerto Rico by its alleged creator, Ramón “Monchito” Marrero. Apparently, the hotel management had expressly requested Monchito to mix a new signature drink that would delight the demanding palates of its star-studded clientele. Monchito accepted the challenge, and after three intense months of blending, shaking, and experimenting, the first piña colada was born. The piña colada has been the official beverage of Puerto Rico since 1978.