I really mean personality and

It may seem like a stretch to say some couples never fight, but contrary to popular belief, those couples do exist. Seriously. I don't know what their secret is, but couples that never fight seem to be experts at conflict resolution. But, before you get too envious, that isn’t always the case. There are plenty of reasons a couple may avoid fighting, and not all of them are signs of a healthy relationship. Sure, they could have a system in place for how to handle a disagreement before it turns into a fight. But their lack of arguments could be a sign of something more problematic, like one or both partners being scared of what the other will say or do in the event of a real fight.