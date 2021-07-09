New 2022 commit - Cullen McKay of Norfolk, Va

It's not often a parcel of this size that's flat, level, and has mature hardwoods comes on the market in New Kent. Don't wait to make a move on this. Situated in the Quinton area of New Kent County, this lot is only minutes from I64 at exit 205, on the west side of the county. This parcel is only 20 minutes from downtown Richmond. Driveway off Rt. 249. Perked for a conventional septic. This is the perfect spot for building your dream home that comes with the privacy of the country combined with quick access to the interstate and many amenities including grocery, restaurants, golf, wineries and the new VCU Health Center in New Kent County. With no HOA this parcel is flat enough for pasture acreage as well. Schedule your showing today!