Best guess is that it'd be after the 6th or 7th round. If he goes any higher than that, as teams tend to want certainty with their earlier picks, it would seem to suggest that a team ahs met his number, and so far, that doesn't seem to the case. As we get closer to the 10th, some teams may take some gambles on high upside kids, as backup plan, a longshot chance to see if he'll take the money. I believe Kranick went in the 11th.