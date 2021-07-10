Cancel
Stillwater, MN

Girls track and field: Ponies honor Wiehe with MVP Award

By Stuart Grosrkeutz
hometownsource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA versatile performer excelling in several events, senior Heather Wiehe was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls track and field team. Wiehe, one of nine state qualifiers for the Ponies, earned all-conference and all-state honors for the Ponies, who placed third behind Roseville and Mounds View in the Suburban East Conference Meet and finished as the runner-up behind Roseville in the Section 4AA standings.

