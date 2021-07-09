Man drowns at Point Douglas Drive

On July 5 at approximately 5:30 p.m. the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a drowning at 14500 Point Douglas Drive in Denmark Township. Water Patrol and Patrol deputies arrived on scene within minutes to find the 38-year-old victim being brought to the shore in a small boat. The victim was taken out of the boat and brought to shore where deputies performed CPR. Shortly thereafter, Hastings Fire/EMS arrived and assisted in resuscitation efforts, according to a news release from WCSO. The victim was transported to Regions Hospital and was later pronounced dead.