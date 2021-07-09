Board ends emergency declaration
The Washington County Board of Commissioners ended the county’s COVID-19 emergency declaration July 6. The County Board declared a local emergency March 17, 2020, in response to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The county’s declaration followed declarations of emergency in January by the World Health Organization and in March by the federal and state governments. Following the local declaration of emergency, the county activated its Emergency Operations Plan, and stood up its Incident Command Structure.www.hometownsource.com
