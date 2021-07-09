Board ends emergency declaration

Meetings of the Edina City Council and its advisory boards and commissions will be held in person beginning in July. For the next few months, all meetings will be held in the City Council Chambers or Community Room of Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St. Since groups last met at Edina City Hall in March 2020, some upgrades have been made in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance to combat COVID-19. Among other things, total building air changes have increased by 20% and high-touch surface areas are sanitized more frequently, according to a city press release.