Meghan McCain announced that this season of The View would be her last, sparking quite the predictable reaction from co-host Joy Behar. “I wish nothing but continued success and good wishes and good luck to all of you and to this show, and I’m just eternally grateful to have had this opportunity here,” McCain said while announcing her departure on Thursday’s The View. “So seriously, thank you from the absolute bottom of my heart, and I will still be here another month, so if you guys want to fight a little bit more, we have four more weeks.”