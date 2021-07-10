Cancel
Jefferson County, AL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Jefferson County in central Alabama * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 741 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lipscomb, or over Bessemer, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southwestern Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Bessemer, Homewood, Hueytown, Fairfield, Midfield, Brighton, Lipscomb, Splash Adventure, Patton Creek, Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Ross Bridge, Bluff Park, Riverchase Galleria, McCalla, Promenade Tannehill, Shannon and Bent Brook Golf Club. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

