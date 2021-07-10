Severe Weather Statement issued for Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Morrill THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MORRILL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska.