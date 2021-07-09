Cancel
Yavapai County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Yavapai by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 425 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms from near Camp Verde to McGuireville and Lake Montezuma. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Camp Verde, Lake Montezuma, Montezuma Castle National Monument, Montezuma Well, Mcguireville, Rimrock and Clear Creek Campgrounds. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Lake Montezuma, AZ
Arizona State
Rimrock, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Yavapai County, AZ
