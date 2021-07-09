Glancing Back for July 9

ARCOLA — Instead of $400,000, the Arcola State Bank was looted of $516,000 of its funds by Mike T. and John B. Quirk, the president and cashier, who are now in jail in Tuscola. This fact came to light during a meeting of stockholders Thursday night. Stockholders then voted unanimously to kick in with another $150,000 to square all shortages and leave a surplus of $34,000 for use of the bank. This makes a total of $550,000 put up by the stockholders and their shares now have cost them $900 each. There are 27 stockholders... HINDSBORO — Considerable damage was caused in the business district of Hindsboro yesterday morning when lightning struck the J.B. Merrill brick business house, not only destroying it and the Merrill residence adjoining, but a building adjoining on the other side occupied by the Bush barber shop and a milk station. The contents of the three buildings were destroyed... PARIS — John Patterson, 84, died at the Soldiers Home in Danville on Wednesday. He was a son of Mr. and Mrs. John Patterson, who resided near Charleston when John Patterson Jr. was born. The family were neighbors of Abraham Lincoln's family and were friends. He told how Lincoln had defended his father in a lawsuit. offering his services without fee. In August 1862, Mr. Patterson enlisted with Company I, 123rd Illinois Infantry. His first battle was at Perryville, Ky. He was with Wilder's Brigade at Hoover Gap and Chickamauga. He was wounded at Farrington, Tenn., while carrying the flag. He returned and was in the battle of Atlanta and was at the capture of Selma, Ala.