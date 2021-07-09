Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mattoon, IL

Glancing Back for July 9

By BILL LAIR For the JG-TC
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 10 days ago

ARCOLA — Instead of $400,000, the Arcola State Bank was looted of $516,000 of its funds by Mike T. and John B. Quirk, the president and cashier, who are now in jail in Tuscola. This fact came to light during a meeting of stockholders Thursday night. Stockholders then voted unanimously to kick in with another $150,000 to square all shortages and leave a surplus of $34,000 for use of the bank. This makes a total of $550,000 put up by the stockholders and their shares now have cost them $900 each. There are 27 stockholders... HINDSBORO — Considerable damage was caused in the business district of Hindsboro yesterday morning when lightning struck the J.B. Merrill brick business house, not only destroying it and the Merrill residence adjoining, but a building adjoining on the other side occupied by the Bush barber shop and a milk station. The contents of the three buildings were destroyed... PARIS — John Patterson, 84, died at the Soldiers Home in Danville on Wednesday. He was a son of Mr. and Mrs. John Patterson, who resided near Charleston when John Patterson Jr. was born. The family were neighbors of Abraham Lincoln's family and were friends. He told how Lincoln had defended his father in a lawsuit. offering his services without fee. In August 1862, Mr. Patterson enlisted with Company I, 123rd Illinois Infantry. His first battle was at Perryville, Ky. He was with Wilder's Brigade at Hoover Gap and Chickamauga. He was wounded at Farrington, Tenn., while carrying the flag. He returned and was in the battle of Atlanta and was at the capture of Selma, Ala.

jg-tc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Danville, IL
City
Tuscola, IL
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Arcola, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Robinson, IL
City
Mattoon, IL
City
Paris, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Lake Land College#Water Conservation#The Arcola State Bank#Hindsboro#The Soldiers Home#Illinois Infantry#Wilder S Brigade#Lovelace Truck Service#Central Community Church#Northwestern University#Farm Bureau#Unique Homes#Mattoon Tree Commission#The University Of Miami
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Haiti interim prime minister Joseph set to step down this week

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 19 (Reuters) - Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, will hand power to a challenger backed by the international community possibly as soon as Tuesday, a Haitian official said. The announcement appears to end...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A Capitol rioter was sentenced to 8 months in prison on Monday, the first felony sentence imposed on a participant in the attack on Jan. 6. Paul Allard Hodgkins had pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada to let vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9

TORONTO (AP) — Canada announced Monday it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7. Canadian officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Comments / 0

Community Policy