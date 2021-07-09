Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bedford, MA

Open Water Swimming Ban Lifted after Barrett, Gordon, and Colleagues Request DCR Reconsideration

By The Bedford Citizen
Posted by 
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

~ Submitted by State Senator Mike Barrett (D-Lexington) and Rep. Ken Gordon (D-Bedford) The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced Wednesday evening that open water swimming will be permitted once again at Walden Pond following a letter sent by Senator Mike Barrett (D – Lexington), Representative Ken Gordon (D – Bedford), and 48 of their colleagues asking that DCR reconsider its decision to ban the practice.

www.thebedfordcitizen.org

Comments / 0

The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
493
Followers
2K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, MA
Government
Lexington, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Bedford, MA
Sports
City
Lexington, MA
Bedford, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Water Swimming#Dcr#Swim Lane#Barrett Gordon#State#D Bedford#Dcr#Lincoln#Concord#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Bedford, MAPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: “Thank you Bedford,” a Note of Gratitude

~ Submitted by Ed McGrath, Bedford Recycling Coordinator – Retired. It was a great run and I appreciate all the well wishes and gratitude. It was humbling and left me with a feeling of fulfillment that my efforts were appreciated. I did my best to provide Bedford with a dynamic solid waste program. There is more work to do and challenges to face. I sincerely hope everyone affords my successor the same support I was given from residents and Town departments.
Bedford, MAPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

Real Estate Transfers ~ June 24, 2021

Please join us in bidding adieu to the sellers and welcoming Bedford’s newest residents. 3 Fairview Avenue, a 5 room Ranch on 0.41 acres, built in 1960. Sold by Hadcock Mary G Est and Karen Kearns on 6/2/2021 to Michael Johnston and Colleen Moroney for $647,000. 611 Springs Road, Residential...
Bedford, MAPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

Micropaving Update and Early July Schedule

The Town of Bedford finished one round of micro paving work on Thursday, July 1, and Friday, July 2. Work was performed on Shawsheen Rd and Pine Hill Rd. Micro paving work on Crosby Drive is occurring during the evening and night hours on Tuesday, July 6, and Wednesday, July 7.
Bedford, MAPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

Job Lane Farm Museum ~ Open for Visitors Second & Fourth Sundays ~ 2 to 4 pm

Bedford’s window into 18th-century daily life, the Job Lane Farm Museum on North Road, has reopened to the public. Tours of the historic house, sponsored by the Friends of the Job Lane House, are scheduled for the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 2 to 4 p.m. through October. There’s a suggested donation of $4 per visitor. Event details can be found at www.joblanehouse.org.
Bedford, MAPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

Summer Adventures – Back in Full Swing

It feels like the center of a kids’ universe. Every weekday until mid-August, the spaces surrounding Bedford High School-ballfields, courtyards, parking lots, walkways-are swarming with children. They’re playing capture-the-flag on Sabourin Field turf, zipping around on electric trikes on the parking lot pavement, shooting arrows into targets near the baseball...
Bedford, MAPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

Dottie Piantedosi ~ Beloved BLT Driver Retires

Some people are driven. Dottie Piantedosi is a driver. She drove the Bedford Local Transit van for the past 12 years, which was an encore following some three decades of operating school buses and a range of heavy equipment in the Department of Public Works inventory. Piantedosi is retiring from...
Bedford, MAPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

Fawn Lake: Its History and Recent Restoration ~ A public Bedford Garden Club Program on July 13

Fawn Lake is a treasure in our town, and it’s fascinating history—from the time it was just a spring-fed pond that was made larger by Italian laborers during the 1870s as part of Dr. Hayden’s hotel development, to being gifted to the Town of Bedford in 1978 by Dr. Hayden’s descendants as a conservation gem, to today’s actions by the Town to restore the lake.
PoliticsPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

Labyrinth Planned for Lindau Farmland

A very special project is in the works in Bedford in one of our many gems of protected areas of conservation land. A small group is spearheading the construction of a sacred labyrinth available to all. Bedford will be joining towns, churches, cities, community organizations, and individuals around Boston, the US, and the world who offer and enjoy labyrinths for prayer, meditation, healing, or just taking a few peaceful minutes out of our hectic lives to slow down and enjoy walking the meandering path.
Bedford, MAPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

Getting Bedford Residents Outdoors ~ Trails Committee is Thriving

Sometimes – like during a global pandemic — relief is just steps away from your door. For example, the town-wide network of walking trails has mitigated for many residents the tedium and frustration mandated by Covid-19 restrictions. Now that the state of emergency has been lifted, the town Trails Committee is gratified that many more residents have discovered the resource so close.

Comments / 0

Community Policy