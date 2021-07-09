Open Water Swimming Ban Lifted after Barrett, Gordon, and Colleagues Request DCR Reconsideration
~ Submitted by State Senator Mike Barrett (D-Lexington) and Rep. Ken Gordon (D-Bedford) The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced Wednesday evening that open water swimming will be permitted once again at Walden Pond following a letter sent by Senator Mike Barrett (D – Lexington), Representative Ken Gordon (D – Bedford), and 48 of their colleagues asking that DCR reconsider its decision to ban the practice.www.thebedfordcitizen.org
