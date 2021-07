My 4 year old grandson was with us this afternoon during the game. After the first inning, he asked me who was winning. I told him the Pirates were leading 3-1. He responded, “The Pirates are really good! They always win!” So far this week (his frame of reference), he’s been right about the Bucs. Fortunately for the Braves, in the top of the 6th the Pirates remembered who they really are. The Braves scored 5 in the 6th to take a 7-3 lead, and then in the 8th they scored 8 to stretch the lead to 14-3.