Six Spots to Grab a Cool Summer Salad

First, you can stop by Houmas House, which is a restored sugarcane plantation found between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Patrons can visit the house to learn about the history and architecture while also dining at one of the five restaurants. The Houmas House Salad is offered at more than one of the restaurants and is made up of mixed greens, blue cheese, roasted pecans, cranberries, and garnished with julienned pears. 40136 LA-942, Darrow, 225-473-9380, houmashouse.com.