Minnesota ending mass vaccination clinics by August 7

Minnesota will soon begin decommissioning its numerous mass vaccination sites, according to a Friday news release from the office of Gov. Tim Walz.

The announcement comes after Minnesota reached its goal of vaccinating 70% of the population (age 18-plus).

With the exception of the Mall of America location, final doses will be administered at Community Vaccination Program mass vaccination sites on or before August 7," the announcement says.

Vaccines for COVID-19 will remain available beyond Aug. 7 at the approximately 700 pharmacies, clinics and smaller state-run sites across the state.

"Our Community Vaccination Program is an example of what can be accomplished through partnership, determination, and hard work,” said Walz. “This program helped turn the tide on the pandemic here in Minnesota, saving countless lives. To the coalition that answered the call to meet this moment — from the courageous men and women of the Minnesota National Guard, to our nurses administering the life-saving vaccine, to the team who built the program from the ground up, and so many more — Minnesota thanks you.”

Currently, mass vaccination sites in Duluth, Rochester, Mankato, St. Cloud, St. Paul (Roy Wilkins), Lino Lakes, and Oakdale are only offering second doses of the vaccine.

The single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available at MSP Terminal 1 (access required) and MSP Terminal 2 (open to the public) until Aug. 7.

The vaccination site at Mall of America is offering appointments and walk-up shots of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone ages 12 and up.

All of the mass vaccination sites will close by Aug. 8, with the exception of the Mall of America.

You can find vaccination locations near at vaccines.gov.

After Aug. 7, Minnesotans can still get a free COVID-19 shot at the Mall of America, or by calling the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 1-833-431-2053.