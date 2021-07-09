Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota ending mass vaccination clinics by August 7

By Joe Nelson
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ds6tX_0asc0Wo000
Credit: Bring Me The News

Minnesota will soon begin decommissioning its numerous mass vaccination sites, according to a Friday news release from the office of Gov. Tim Walz.

The announcement comes after Minnesota reached its goal of vaccinating 70% of the population (age 18-plus).

With the exception of the Mall of America location, final doses will be administered at Community Vaccination Program mass vaccination sites on or before August 7," the announcement says.

Vaccines for COVID-19 will remain available beyond Aug. 7 at the approximately 700 pharmacies, clinics and smaller state-run sites across the state.

"Our Community Vaccination Program is an example of what can be accomplished through partnership, determination, and hard work,” said Walz. “This program helped turn the tide on the pandemic here in Minnesota, saving countless lives. To the coalition that answered the call to meet this moment — from the courageous men and women of the Minnesota National Guard, to our nurses administering the life-saving vaccine, to the team who built the program from the ground up, and so many more — Minnesota thanks you.”

Currently, mass vaccination sites in Duluth, Rochester, Mankato, St. Cloud, St. Paul (Roy Wilkins), Lino Lakes, and Oakdale are only offering second doses of the vaccine.

The single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available at MSP Terminal 1 (access required) and MSP Terminal 2 (open to the public) until Aug. 7.

The vaccination site at Mall of America is offering appointments and walk-up shots of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone ages 12 and up.

All of the mass vaccination sites will close by Aug. 8, with the exception of the Mall of America.

You can find vaccination locations near at vaccines.gov.

After Aug. 7, Minnesotans can still get a free COVID-19 shot at the Mall of America, or by calling the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 1-833-431-2053.

Comments / 0

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Hennepin County, MN
Hennepin County, MN
Health
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
City
Oakdale, MN
City
Lino Lakes, MN
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Vaccines
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
Hennepin County, MN
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass#Johnson Johnson#Msp Terminal 1#Pfizer#The Mall Of America#Minnesotans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

St. Cloud gets needed funding to restore once-popular bat cave

The City of St. Cloud is planning to return a century-old stormwater sewer to the popular bat habitat it once was, which could help the struggling bat population in the state. The 1920s-era brick-and-mortar stormwater tunnel in the area of the Highbanks Ravine, located east of 3rd Avenue South between Highbanks Place South and 4th Street South in St. Cloud, is the primary storm sewer for the area. But as the city has grown, stormwater runoff has filled to the top of the tunnel, forcing the thousands of bats that have hibernated there for decades to move out or drown.
Bemidji, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Fast-spreading wildfire near Bemidji was 'human-caused,' authorities say

A wildfire outside of Bemidji that forced nearby resident to evacuate and required suppression efforts from water-scooping airplanes was likely caused by a person. The Radar Fire was first detected around 3 p.m. Tuesday in Eckles Township, about 5 miles northwest of Bemidji, according to Minnesota Incident Command System. "Extremely dry conditions" allowed it to spread, and as of Thursday afternoon the blaze measured about 60 acres and was 40% contained.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Smoke from Canadian wildfires creating unhealthy air pollution levels in Minnesota

Heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires is blowing into northern Minnesota, where it will remain for at least a few days while severely impacting air quality. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issued an Air Quality Alert, effective Tuesday at noon through 9 a.m. Friday, warning of "fine particle levels" that will create unhealthy conditions for at least some groups of people. The alert impacts almost the entire northern half of the state.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Police yet to recover all body parts of dismembered homicide victim in Minneapolis

Homicide detectives continue to work the case of a victim who was dismembered and scattered about Minneapolis. Warning: This story contains upsetting details. Partial human remains of 36-year-old Adam Johnson were discovered in mid-June in two areas of northeast Minneapolis, with more body parts related to the Johnson case located in the area of West River Parkway and Franklin Avenue around a week after the initial discovery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy