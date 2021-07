SURFSIDE, Fla. — More bodies have been found at the condo collapse site in Surfside, Florida, bringing the death toll to 36 with 109 people still unaccounted for. Crews from across the country are assisting in the search efforts, including first responders from Ohio Task Force 1. About 80 members from the Buckeye State are working around the clock in Surfside while battling the heat, humidity, rain and emotion.