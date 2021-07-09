Council invited to attend Continuum of Care Community Meeting

On July 16th from 12:30 PM-4:30 PM, the Continuum of Care will be hosting a community meeting to cotinue the work of the CoC around the need for a permanent Low/No-Barrier Shelter in the community. Lunch will be provided by Riverstone Health! RSVP to Patti Webster, CEO of HomeFront, f/k/a Housing Authority of Billings at 237.1916 or pattiw@homefrontpartners.org

In the event a quorum of the Council is present, NO CITY-RELATED business decisions will be made.