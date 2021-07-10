Motorcyclist killed in Clark County crash

CLARK COUNTY — Crews are on scene of a fatal accident involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Miller Road and Ballentine Pike outside of Springfield in Clark County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kyle Ratcliff confirmed the crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle happened at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Friday.

Preliminary investigation indicated the motorcyclist, a male in his 30s, was traveling northbound on Ballentine Pike when he failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a vehicle traveling eastbound on Miller Road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

Ratcliff said the driver of the other vehicle stopped at the stop sign, did not see the motorcycle coming and proceeded into the intersection. The occupants of the other vehicle were uninjured.

Speed was also a factor in the crash, according to Ratcliff.

The crash is still under investigation.

