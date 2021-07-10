Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Nasa Hataoka clings to lead at Marathon Classic

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Nasa Hataoka survived an up-and-down second round to keep her grip on the lead at the Marathon LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio. A day after flirting with a 59 and settling for a 10-under 61, the 22-year-old from Japan carded a 69 with six birdies and four bogeys. At 12-under 130, she enters the weekend two strokes ahead of Mina Harigae, with Alison Lee and Elizabeth Szokol tied for third at 9 under.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon Classic#Lpga#Kia#The U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
NASA
News Break
Golf
Country
Japan
Country
Philippines
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfnationalclubgolfer.com

What's in Nasa Hataoka's bag?

A brand new putter helped Nasa Hataoka claimed her third title on the LPGA Tour at the rain shortened Marathon Classic. So what clubs does the Srixon staffer have in play?. Driver: Srixon Z 785 (9.5°, Miyazaki Kaula Kiri 6S shaft) 3-wood: Srixon ZX (Miyazaki Kuala Kiri 6S shaft) Hybrids:...
GolfSkySports

Golf round-up: Lucas Glover wins John Deere Classic and LPGA victory for Nasa Hataoka

Lucas Glover fired a seven-under 64 to earn a two-shot victory at the John Deere Classic and secure his fourth career PGA Tour title but his first in 10 years. Glover, 41, carded eight birdies against just one bogey, including five birdies over his final seven holes, to finish at 19-under 265 on the TPC Deere Run course at Silvis in Illinois.
GolfGolf.com

Why Sergio Garcia required a police escort at the Open Championship

Sergio Garcia’s Open Championship got off to a slow start. And that was just getting to the course. Garcia was set to tee off in the first round at Royal St. George’s at 10:31 a.m. local time. He planned to get to the course at 9 a.m. Things didn’t quite work out that way.
GolfToledo Blade

Olympic spirit on display at Marathon Classic

The LPGA Tour schedule only denotes five major championships for 2021. But Brooke Henderson has her own say in the matter, and the Canadian has six majors on her agenda: ANA, U.S. Open, PGA Championship, Evian, British Open, and the Olympics. While golf’s Olympic popularity hasn’t entered women’s gymnastics or...
Midland, MIDetroit News

LPGA pros, including Lexi Thompson, brimming with pride over Olympic bids

Midland — When Lexi Thompson finished third at last month’s U.S. Open, she had a pretty good idea she had done enough to secure a spot on the U.S. Olympic team. Still, when the 26-year-old American got the call a couple of weeks ago that she would be representing her country in Tokyo in early August, it was an emotional moment.
GolfPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Long-hitting, longtime friends Mel Reid and Carlota Ciganda lead at Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

Mel Reid and Carlota Ciganda hold the clubhouse lead at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational with their self-described “C” games. While some partnerships were thrown together at the last minute, Reid and Ciganda have known each other more than half their lives. Reid was 14 and Ciganda was 12 when they first met playing golf around Europe. They were first Junior Solheim Cup teammates and then partners in the grown-up Solheim, too. The two friends often share Airbnbs on tour.
GolfBBC

World Invitational: Georgia Hall headlines entry for mixed tournament

England's Georgia Hall is one of five major winners entered into the women's field for the World Invitational in Northern Ireland from 28 July-1 August. Hall is joined by Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg and South Korean trio In Gee Chun, In Kyung Kim and Jeongeun Lee. Northern Ireland's Olivia Mehaffey will...
GolfBeaumont Enterprise

Defending champs, Korda sisters tied in log jam atop GLBI

Wednesday's opening round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational opened with a familiar sight after the morning wave. Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura sat atop the leaderboard after carding a 5-under-par 65. The tournament's defending champions were cruising along on their opening nine (the back nine at Midland Country Club).
SportsTimes Union

PXG Unveils Special Edition Stars & Stripes Forged Wedges

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Under the direction of its Founder and CEO Bob Parsons, a U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam War Veteran, PXG has launched special edition Stars & Stripes Forged Wedges. The exclusive PXG design pays homage to the company’s proud American roots with a striking, laser-etched pattern that represents a modern, edgy, and unique celebration of the American spirit.
GolfLPGA

Reidy to Fiesta Flashes Solheim Cup Brilliance in Midland

The last time Carlota Ciganda and Mel Reid were paired together on the European Solheim Cup Team was the day-two fourball matches in 2017. Teaming up in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club, the duo showcased their strength in a team event with a bogey-free, 4-under par 66 on Wednesday.
Worlddallassun.com

The 13 SA golfers flying the flag high at 2021 Open Championship

The 149th Open Championship gets under way at Royal St George's in Sandwich, Kent on Thursday. This year there will be 13 South Africans in the 156-man field. The last time a South African lifted the famed Claret Jug was in 2012 when Ernie Els won by a single stroke at Royal Lytham & St Annes.
GolfFanSided

Dow GLBI: Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda light it up in Round 1

On a rare Wednesday start, the Dow GLBI (Great Lakes Bay Invitational) got underway with plenty of intrigue. The team format, which makes knowing your partner’s strengths even more important than knowing your own, is a fun dynamic for the LPGA Tour. Wednesday’s format was alternate shot, which is a...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Reveals What Players Say About Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka continued his feud with Bryson DeChambeau during an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Tuesday. Koepka told SportsCenter host Matt Barrie he’s received multiple calls and texts from current players essentially thanking him for how he’s handled the DeChambeau situation. “There’s been a few laughs. A few ‘I can’t...
Midland, MIGwinnett Daily Post

Nelly, Jessica Korda among tie for lead at LPGA team event

Sisters Nelly and Jessica Korda made a late push up the leaderboard to join a four-way tie for the lead at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, a team event on the LPGA Tour, Wednesday at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich. The Kordas birdied the 16th and 18th holes...
Midland, MILPGA

“Great Day to Have a Partner” For Kang and Ko

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational is the lone official team event on the LPGA Tour schedule and in the words of Danielle Kang, “what a great day to have a partner.” Along with Lydia Ko, Team Sister from Another Mister fired a 7-under 63 in the second round at Midland Country Club to reach -9 overall.
Golfsandiegouniontribune.com

Korda sisters team for share of LPGA Tour lead in Midland

Nelly and Jessica Korda teamed to shoot a 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play Wednesday for a share of the first-round lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. “I think our games are pretty similar,” Nelly Korda said. “We know each other really well, and I feel like we’re both aggressive. And it’s very soft out here this week, so you kind of have to be aggressive.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy