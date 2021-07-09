Member Info for Wiggy81

Cancel
Mate, I don’t have time to go trawling through all of your posts. You see, I have got better things to be doing. I do come on here every now and then though because I’m invested in this share. It’s logical for someone who is invested in SYME to go onto the SYME board, right?

Skirmish, Tilly? More like a pitched battle! It's psychological warfare and the botflies seem to have the upper hand, getting threads and individual posts taken down. We know who one of the culprits is, even though he claims that it's me having posts removed and the sad thing is that some are gullible enough to believe him.
I’m not keen on people trolling with immature irrelevant statements such as “you started first” when referring to a grudge you seem to have over a nondescript comment I made on a different thread that had nothing to do with you. Learn to argue with greater efficacy is my advice,...
Red Ribbon Asset Management Plc - Appointment of Peter Jonas as International Investor Relations. Red Ribbon expands its distribution team in London to offer its Mainstream Impact Investment compliant products. Peter Jonas, creative entrepreneur experienced in business development, appointed as International Investor Relations Executive. His focus is to augment the...
The Company has received the following TR‐1 notification set out below without amendment. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation. 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which...
FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER OR INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF SIGMAROC PLC.
(Sharecast News) - A fund raising round is set to turn Revolut into the most valuable fintech company in Britain ever. Later the same day, the banking and payments app was set to announce a £577m fundraising round led by Softbank's Vision Fund and Tiger Global Management which would value the firm at approximately £23.76bn, Sky News reported.
Helical PLC - office-focused investment and development company based in London - Says it has collected 87% of rent due in the June quarter of financial 2022 up to Wednesday, with a further 6.7% due in instalments. Expects to have collected up to 96% of June quarter rents by the end of September. Says GBP341 million drawn of GBP481 million investment facilities, plus GBP25 million drawn of its GBP79 million development facilities, leaving GBP194 million available on Wednesday.
This is the end of day message for the RNS system Thursday 15 July 2021. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.
TScan Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

WALTHAM, Mass., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (TScan), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,666,667 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $100.0 million, before underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering expenses payable by TScan. In addition, TScan has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to 1,000,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All shares are being offered and sold by TScan.
Cloud DX Initiates Trading on the OTCQB

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX), (OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading Canadian-based, North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to announce that on July 14, 2021 the Company's shares will begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol 'CDXFF'. The Company's shares also continue to trade on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange (TSVX) under the symbol 'CDX'.
WhiteWater’s Vantage platform chosen for Atlantis Dubai

WhiteWater, a leading waterpark manufacturer, has provided its Vantage platform to Atlantis Dubai, in order to enhance the guest experience at its Aquaventure water park. This partnership will enable the operator to deliver a personalised and frictionless experience to visitors. Aquaventure is the world’s largest water park and was in...
IN BRIEF: Rurelec gets further USD480,000 payment from Patagonia. IN BRIEF: Rurelec guides to 2020 impairment of up to USD10 million. TRADING UPDATES: Block Energy 2020 revenue jumps; Kanabo loss narrows. 2 Jun 21 19:10. TRADING UPDATES: Gamma tips 2021 revenue jump; Smart Metering progress. 20 May 21 19:22. IN...
(Alliance News) - Pires Investments PLC investee CameraMatics has partnered with UK transport and logistics operator Maritime Transport Ltd to fit connected smart camera systems across its entire fleet, it said on Wednesday. Pires Investments is an investment company focused on next generation technology and its investee CameraMatics is an...
Alien Metals Ltd- London-based mineral exploration and development company - Provides an update on the review and next steps for the exploration of its Donovan 2 copper-gold project in Mexico. Following exploration and data gathering by Capstone Mining Inc, Alien will move the drill core from the Capstone facility in...
PRESS: NortonLifeLock in talks for potential Avast takeover - WSJ. IN BRIEF: Avast bolsters team with roles focused on identity and M&As. IN BRIEF: Avast joins with Enterprise Nation to reach small businesses. 15 Jun 21 09:22. (Sharecast News) - Avast said on Tuesday that it has entered into a...
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310. ("SJH", the "Group" or the "Company") Disposal of Legal Services Business and Programme of Cost Savings. Disposal of Legal Services Business. The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board")...
Corporate Sponsor information was recently sent to nearly 150 area businesses. If we missed your business, and you are interested in supporting the ’21-22 Blackford Bruins, please print out the form below to become a corporate sponsor. If you have any questions, please contact me at tuggen@blackfordschools.org. A big thanks...

