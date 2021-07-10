SOCCER: Sockers set for regular season finale against Denton

Sockers FC will look to enter the postseason on a good note as it faces the Denton Diablos at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland in the regular season finale for both teams.

The Sockers (5-1-3 overall, 18 points) and Diablos (7-1-1, 22 points) have both clinched playoff spots and are vying for seeding.

Sockers FC could either be the No. 2 or 3 seed pending the outcome of the Laredo Heat’s matchup against Coyotes FC Friday. Denton could clinch the No. 1 seed with a victory Saturday or a Laredo loss.

The two teams played to a 2-2 draw back on June 10 in Denton.