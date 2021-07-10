Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa American

TRACK: Hoppel finishes 11th at Diamond League meet in Monaco

By OA Sports
Posted by 
Odessa American
Odessa American
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WycIg_0asbz4Uq00
Bryce Hoppel reacts after winning the men's 800-meter run during the USATF Golden Games May 9 at Mount San Antonio College in Walnut, Calif. (Ashley Landis|AP)

MONACO Olympic qualifier Bryce Hoppel finished 11th in the men’s 800-meter Diamond League race Friday at Stade Louis II.

The Midland High graduate finished with a time of 1 minute, 47.74 seconds in a race that featured some of the top runners in the world.

Botswana’s Nijel Amos won the race with a time of 1:42.91, currently the fastest time in the world for the 2021 season.

Hoppel is scheduled to run in the first round of the Olympic 800 meters July 30 at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
895
Followers
144
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamond League#Monaco#Tokyo#Race#Monaco Olympic#Stade Louis Ii
Related
Sportswhbl.com

Athletics-Tokyo favourite Bromell cruises to Diamond League win

GATESHEAD, England (Reuters) – Trayvon Bromell underlined his position as the favourite for the Olympic Games 100 metres when he delivered a dominant gun to tape performance to win in 9.98 seconds at the final Diamond League meeting before Tokyo on Tuesday. Bromell, winner of the U.S. trials and the...
Scranton Times

HS TRACK AND FIELD: Prebola finishes fourth, Dickinson 16th in national championship meet

Tunkhannock senior Matthew Prebola finished fourth and Scranton Prep graduate Thomas Dickinson finished 16th in the javelin at The Outdoor Nationals presented by Nike and hosted by the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation. Prebola had a throw of 199 feet, 2 inches Wednesday night that earned him High School All-American honors...
Orono, MEfoxbangor.com

Old Town Farm League celebrates All-Stars at Mahaney Diamond

ORONO – The East and West All-Stars combined for nearly 50 runs in the exclamation point on the season. The All-Stars from the Old Town Little League coach pitch division celebrated the end of the season with an All-Star Game Thursday night. The Farm League All-Stars had the opportunity to...
kfgo.com

Athletics-Richardson will not compete at Diamond League in Stockholm

(Reuters) – American Sha’Carri Richardson will not compete at the Diamond League in Stockholm on Sunday, where she had been expected to run in the 200m, according to the event’s entry list. Richardson, 21, is the U.S. women’s 100m champion and is expected to be a big draw at this...
Eugene, ORBuffalo News

Justin Pavan finishes 12th, Mallory Grubb seventh in track nationals

A faster-paced third section of the boys 2,000 meters steeplechase knocked Lewiston-Porter graduate Justin Pavan out of a podium finish and into a final 12th place in the event at the Outdoor Nationals Sponsored by Nike on Saturday on the University of Oregon's historic Hayward Field track in Eugene, Ore.
WorldBBC

Diamond League: Obiri wins 5,000m as McColgan breaks British record

Diamond League: Obiri wins 5,000m as McColgan breaks British record. Kenya's Hellen Obiri wins the women's 5,000m at the Diamond League in Oslo in a season's best time of 14 minutes 26.38 seconds. Eilish McColgan comes fourth in a time of 14:28.55 to break Paula Radcliffe's 17-year-old British record. Available...
KARK

Sandi Morris wins Diamond League pole vault in Gateshead

GATESHEAD, England – In the final Diamond League meeting prior to the Tokyo Olympics, Arkansas alum Sandi Morris cleared 15 feet, 7 ¼ inches (4.76) to win the pole vault competition at the British Grand Prix on Tuesday. Another pair of Razorback alums finished second in hurdle races with Omar McLeod posting a time of 13.42 in the 110m hurdles while Payton Chadwick clocked 12.75 in the 100m hurdles.
Rio Grande Sun

Elkettes Finish Seventh at State Track

Alicia Quintana, two years later, had one last chance to defend her sprint medals at the state track meet. “It had been a long time since I had been on this track,” Quintana said. But it will not be the last chance for Quintana to race at the University of...
SportsPosted by
defpen

Stockholm Diamond League, Femke Bol sets League Record

With most countries already holding their national meets and Olympic Trials, there are still athletes out there not heading to Tokyo that needs to keep their season going and try to make some money doing it. For those headed to the Olympics, some are still looking for tuneup races, and to keep their legs fresh against elite competition, the Diamond League is the perfect place to do that. The Stockholm Diamond League meet was great as it usually is, and there were some great times and marks made including a Diamond League Record.
SportsNBC Sports

Monaco Diamond League full of Olympic previews; TV, live stream schedule

The annual Diamond League stop in Monaco has become a crown jewel of the track and field calendar. Friday’s meet has the best international fields of the year thus far. Olympic previews in several events are the storylines at a venue where a world record on the track fell each of the past three years.
Sportscaribbeannationalweekly.com

Tajay Gayle and Sherika Jackson takes gold at Stockholm Wands Diamond League

Jamaica’s, Tajay Gayle, the reigning long jump world champion and Shericka Jackson were winners at the Stockholm leg of the Wanda Diamond League on Sunday. There were also top-three finishes for Natoya Goule and Kemar Mowatt. Gayle as usual delivered on his final attempt, like he did in Doha, Qatar,...
SportsLJWORLD

Unexpected path still led to Olympics for former KU track star Bryce Hoppel

Bryce Hoppel’s string of successes in the 800 meters over the past couple of years made a trip to the Tokyo Olympics seem inevitable for the former University of Kansas track star. But his path toward qualifying turned more dramatic than Hoppel was counting on when he suffered an injury just a month before the U.S. Olympic Trials.
hngnews.com

Seniors Crosby, Thompson finish strong at state meet

In a shortened track season, where the Sun Prairie High School boys and girls track teams logged eight meets (most of them dual meets), and hosted the Paul Frank Invitational on June 4, they’ve come a long way. Runners, hurdlers, and jumpers travelled to UW-LaCrosse on Saturday, June 26 for...
York News-Times

One Track Mind -- Meet the Champions

Maddie was the lead-off runner for the Dukes in the all-important 4x800 meter relay which placed third at state. The only senior of the five girls responsible for the 63 points scored at the Class B State Meet, she also took second in the 1600, matching her 2019 finish and she was fourth in the 3200 meter final. Maddie is headed to the University of Nebraska to run track and also compete in cross country for the Huskers.
SportsWDEZ 101.9 FM

Athletics-Cheruiyot puts Olympic disappointment aside to clinch Diamond League win

(Reuters) -Reigning world champion Timothy Cheruiyot got sweet redemption after coming up short at Kenya’s Olympic team trials last month, winning the men’s 1,500m in a world-leading 3 minutes and 28.28 seconds at Friday’s Diamond League meet in Monaco. The 25-year-old finished fourth at the Kenyan trials and told reporters...
inkfreenews.com

Crossroads League Finish Second In Director’s Cup

CLEVELAND – The final standings for the 2020-2021 NAIA Learfield IMG College Director’s’Cup Championship were recently announced, with the Crossroads League finishing second among all NAIA conferences and leagues. The Crossroads League piled up 3,883.25 points throughout the year, narrowly missing the top mark of 3,968 points from the Great...
WorldBBC

Laura Muir sets new Scottish 800m record with Diamond League win

Laura Muir set a new Scottish 800m record with victory at the Monaco Diamond League meet on Friday. The 28-year-old ran a time of one minute, 56.73 seconds to better Lynsey Sharp's 2016 benchmark by 0.04 seconds. She now holds the Scottish records in the 800m, 1000m, 1500m and mile,...
NBC Sports

Warholm sets meet record, five events see world leads at Monaco Diamond League

In the penultimate Diamond League race before the Tokyo Olympics begin later this month, four events saw world-leading times and one produced a meet record in Monaco. Karsten Warholm set the only meet record in the opening race of the meet, the men’s 400m hurdles. The Norwegian was racing just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy