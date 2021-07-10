TRACK: Hoppel finishes 11th at Diamond League meet in Monaco

Bryce Hoppel reacts after winning the men's 800-meter run during the USATF Golden Games May 9 at Mount San Antonio College in Walnut, Calif. (Ashley Landis|AP)

MONACO Olympic qualifier Bryce Hoppel finished 11th in the men’s 800-meter Diamond League race Friday at Stade Louis II.

The Midland High graduate finished with a time of 1 minute, 47.74 seconds in a race that featured some of the top runners in the world.

Botswana’s Nijel Amos won the race with a time of 1:42.91, currently the fastest time in the world for the 2021 season.

Hoppel is scheduled to run in the first round of the Olympic 800 meters July 30 at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.