There's a lot of news about the child tax credit, how much parents will get throughout the year and who qualifies. Here's what we know. Eligible parents will get up to $300 each month through December depending on their child's age and their income. The rest will come with next year's tax refund. But if you got a payment and don't qualify, you may have to pay the IRS back next year. So, it's important to check your eligibility now -- especially if any circumstances have changed during the pandemic. If you find that you don't qualify it may be best to opt out of the program before the next advanced payment comes on Aug. 13.