Weekend Roundup: Bullet Train Twitter Ratios, Goats…
Here are a few Streetsblog news nuggets to start your weekend. Anti bullet train politicos get high-speed ratioed. Assembly speaker Anthony Rendon and a group of anti-high-speed rail lawmakers sent a letter about not electrifying California’s project to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation a few weeks ago. On social media, some 80 people, many of them rail professionals and physicists, ripped these scientifically illiterate lawmakers over the idea that you can power a 200+mph high-speed train with on-board batteries and/or hydrogen, instead of running overhead wire.sf.streetsblog.org
