Weekend Roundup: Bullet Train Twitter Ratios, Goats…

A 70-year-old woman was struck and killed by a truck driver along a notoriously dangerous portion of Union Square on Wednesday afternoon. According to a preliminary report from the NYPD, the pedestrian was crossing E. 17th Street between Park Avenue South and Broadway from south to north at around 1:55 p.m. when she was struck by the driver of a massive tow truck heading westbound. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, died on the scene. The driver remained at the site and was not initially charge, though the investigation is ongoing, cops said.