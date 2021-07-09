In situ observation of thermal-driven degradation and safety concerns of lithiated graphite anode
Graphite, a robust host for reversible lithium storage, enabled the first commercially viable lithium-ion batteries. However, the thermal degradation pathway and the safety hazards of lithiated graphite remain elusive. Here, solid-electrolyte interphase (SEI) decomposition, lithium leaching, and gas release of the lithiated graphite anode during heating were examined by in situ synchrotron X-ray techniques and in situ mass spectroscopy. The source of flammable gas such as H2 was identified and quantitively analyzed. Also, the existence of highly reactive residual lithium on the graphite surface was identified at high temperatures. Our results emphasized the critical role of the SEI in anode thermal stability and uncovered the potential safety hazards of the flammable gases and leached lithium. The anode thermal degradation mechanism revealed in the present work will stimulate more efforts in the rational design of anodes to enable safe energy storage.www.nature.com
Comments / 0