Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

In situ observation of thermal-driven degradation and safety concerns of lithiated graphite anode

By Xiang Liu, Liang Yin, Dongsheng Ren, Li Wang, Yang Ren, Wenqian Xu, Saul Lapidus, Hewu Wang, Xiangming He, Zonghai Chen, Gui-Liang Xu, Minggao Ouyang, Khalil Amine
Nature.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraphite, a robust host for reversible lithium storage, enabled the first commercially viable lithium-ion batteries. However, the thermal degradation pathway and the safety hazards of lithiated graphite remain elusive. Here, solid-electrolyte interphase (SEI) decomposition, lithium leaching, and gas release of the lithiated graphite anode during heating were examined by in situ synchrotron X-ray techniques and in situ mass spectroscopy. The source of flammable gas such as H2 was identified and quantitively analyzed. Also, the existence of highly reactive residual lithium on the graphite surface was identified at high temperatures. Our results emphasized the critical role of the SEI in anode thermal stability and uncovered the potential safety hazards of the flammable gases and leached lithium. The anode thermal degradation mechanism revealed in the present work will stimulate more efforts in the rational design of anodes to enable safe energy storage.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium Hydroxide#Science And Technology#Us Department Of Energy#Anode#Saf#Sei#Dft#Dsc#Xrd#Drue17#Andersson24#Dahn25
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
PhysicsPhys.org

A new repulsion model for graphene catalysts

A new mathematical model helps predict the tiny changes in carbon-based materials that could yield interesting properties. Scientists at Tohoku University and colleagues in Japan have developed a mathematical model that abstracts the key effects of changes to the geometries of carbon material and predicts its unique properties. The details...
EngineeringNature.com

Heat source free water floating carbon nanotube thermoelectric generators

Thermoelectric generators (TEGs) produce electric power from environmental heat energy and are expected to play a key role in powering the Internet of things. However, they require a heat source to create a stable and irreversible temperature gradient. Overcoming these restrictions will allow the use of TEGs to proliferate. Therefore, we propose heat source-free water-floating carbon nanotube (CNT) TEGs. Output voltage and power are generated by the temperature gradient in the CNT films in which water pumping via capillary action leads to evaporation-induced cooling in selected areas. Furthermore, the output voltage and power increase when the films are exposed to sunlight and wind flow. These water-floating CNT TEGs demonstrate a pathway for developing wireless monitoring systems for water environments.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: AsCas12a ultra nuclease facilitates the rapid generation of therapeutic cell medicines

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24017-8, published online 23 June 2021. The original version of this Article incorrectly listed Liyang Zhang, John A. Zuris, Ramya Viswanathan, Jasmine N. Edelstein, Rolf Turk, Bernice Thommandru and H. Tomas Rube as equally contributing authors under one group. There were two groups of authors that had equally contributed.
ScienceNature.com

RNA polymerase II transcription compartments: from multivalent chromatin binding to liquid droplet formation?

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2021)Cite this article. Recent studies invoke phase separation as a mechanism underlying the formation of ‘transcriptional condensates’. However, similarities between transcriptional condensates and the previously introduced ‘transcription factories’ model raise the question of what distinguishes the two models. One crucial aspect to consider is the contribution of intrinsically disordered regions in transcription-relevant factors.
ChemistryNature.com

Describing chain-like assembly of ethoxygroup-functionalized organic molecules on Au(111) using high-throughput simulations

Due to the low corrugation of the Au(111) surface, 1,4-bis(phenylethynyl)-2,5-bis(ethoxy)benzene (PEEB) molecules can form quasi interlocked lateral patterns, which are observed in scanning tunneling microscopy experiments at low temperatures. We demonstrate a multi-dimensional clustering approach to quantify the anisotropic pair-wise interaction of molecules and explain these patterns. We perform high-throughput calculations to evaluate an energy function, which incorporates the adsorption energy of single PEEB molecules on the metal surface and the intermolecular interaction energy of a pair of PEEB molecules. The analysis of the energy function reveals, that, depending on coverage density, specific types of pattern are preferred which can potentially be exploited to form one-dimensional molecular wires on Au(111).
HealthNature.com

ASIC1a promotes the proliferation of synovial fibroblasts via the ERK/MAPK pathway

Synovial hyperplasia, a profound alteration in the structure of synovial tissue, is the basis for cumulative joint destruction in rheumatoid arthritis (RA). It is generally accepted that controlling synovial hyperplasia can delay the progression of RA. As one of the most intensively studied isoforms of acid-sensing ion channels (ASICs), ASIC1a contributes to various physiopathologic conditions, including RA, due to its unique property of being permeable to Ca2+. However, the role and the regulatory mechanisms of ASIC1a in synovial hyperplasia are poorly understood. Here, rats induced with adjuvant arthritis (AA) and human primary synovial fibroblasts were used in vivo and in vitro to investigate the role of ASIC1a in the proliferation of RA synovial fibroblasts (RASFs). The results show that the expression of ASIC1a was significantly increased in synovial tissues and RASFs obtained from patients with RA as well as in the synovium of rats with AA. Moreover, extracellular acidification improved the ability of RASFs colony formation and increased the expression of proliferation cell nuclear antigen (PCNA) and Ki67, which was abrogated by the specific ASIC1a inhibitor psalmotoxin-1 (PcTX-1) or ASIC1a-short hairpin RNA (ASIC1a-shRNA), suggesting that extracellular acidification promotes the proliferation of RASFs by activating ASIC1a. In addition, the activation of c-Raf and extracellular signal-regulated protein kinases (ERKs) signaling was blocked with PcTX-1 or ASIC1a-shRNA and the proliferation of RASFs was further inhibited by the ERK inhibitor (U0126), indicating that ERK/MAPK signaling contributes to the proliferation process of RASFs promoted by the activation of ASIC1a. These findings gave us an insight into the role of ASIC1a in the proliferation of RASFs, which may provide solid foundation for ASIC1a as a potential target in the treatment of RA.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of differential RNA modifications from nanopore direct RNA sequencing with xPore

RNA modifications, such as N6-methyladenosine (m6A), modulate functions of cellular RNA species. However, quantifying differences in RNA modifications has been challenging. Here we develop a computational method, xPore, to identify differential RNA modifications from nanopore direct RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) data. We evaluate our method on transcriptome-wide m6A profiling data, demonstrating that xPore identifies positions of m6A sites at single-base resolution, estimates the fraction of modified RNA species in the cell and quantifies the differential modification rate across conditions. We apply xPore to direct RNA-seq data from six cell lines and multiple myeloma patient samples without a matched control sample and find that many m6A sites are preserved across cell types, whereas a subset exhibit significant differences in their modification rates. Our results show that RNA modifications can be identified from direct RNA-seq data with high accuracy, enabling analysis of differential modifications and expression from a single high-throughput experiment.
TechnologyNature.com

Gallium nitride-based complementary logic integrated circuits

Owing to its energy efficiency, silicon complementary metal–oxide–semiconductor (CMOS) technology is the current driving force of the integrated circuit industry. Silicon’s narrow bandgap has led to the advancement of wide-bandgap semiconductor materials, such as gallium nitride (GaN), being favoured in power electronics, radiofrequency power amplifiers and harsh environment applications. However, the development of GaN CMOS logic circuits has proved challenging because of the lack of a suitable strategy for integrating n-channel and p-channel field-effect transistors on a single substrate. Here we report the monolithic integration of enhancement-mode n-channel and p-channel GaN field-effect transistors and the fabrication of GaN-based complementary logic integrated circuits. We construct a family of elementary logic gates—including NOT, NAND, NOR and transmission gates—and show that the inverters exhibit rail-to-rail operation, suppressed static power dissipation, high thermal stability and large noise margins. We also demonstrate latch cells and ring oscillators comprising cascading logic inverters.
ChemistryNature.com

Preparation and distorted cylindrical morphology of block copolymers consisting of flexible and semiflexible blocks

Diblock copolymers consisting of flexible polystyrene and semiflexible poly(n-hexyl isocyanate), P(S-b-HIC)s, were prepared by anionic polymerization, followed by size-exclusion chromatography (SEC) fractionation. Two P(S-b-HIC) samples having PHIC volume fractions (ΦPHIC) of 0.18 and 0.31, sufficiently high molecular weights (Mn,PS and Mn,PHIC are both larger than 10 kg/mol), and narrow molecular weight distributions (Mw/Mn < 1.05) were obtained. The microphase-separated structures of the two P(S-b-HIC) samples were investigated by transmission electron microscopy (TEM) and small- and wide-angle X-ray scattering (SAXS and WAXS). TEM and SAXS show that both the P(S-b-HIC) samples exhibit hexagonally packed cylindrical structures but different cross-sectional shapes; namely, P(S-b-HIC)-0.18 has a round-shaped cross-section while P(S-b-HIC)-0.31 has a distorted cross-section. From the WAXS measurements, P(S-b-HIC)-0.31 exhibits a sharp peak at q* = 3.9 nm−1, which is different from that of a nematic PHIC homopolymer that has a peak at q* = 4.6 nm−1. These results indicate that the PHIC blocks in P(S-b-HIC)-0.31 align obliquely to the interface in the columnar domain.
ChemistryNature.com

Metal organic framework derived NaCoO for room temperature hydrogen sulfide removal

Novel NaCoxOy adsorbents were fabricated by air calcination of (Na,Co)-organic frameworks at 700 °C. The NaCoxOy crystallized as hexagonal microsheets of 100–200 nm thickness with the presence of some polyhedral nanocrystals. The surface area was in the range of 1.15–1.90 m2 g−1. X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) analysis confirmed Co2+ and Co3+ sites in MOFs, which were preserved in NaCoxOy. The synthesized adsorbents were studied for room-temperature H2S removal in both dry and moist conditions. NaCoxOy adsorbents were found ~ 80 times better than the MOF precursors. The maximum adsorption capacity of 168.2 mg g−1 was recorded for a 500 ppm H2S concentration flowing at a rate of 0.1 L min−1. The adsorption capacity decreased in the moist condition due to the competitive nature of water molecules for the H2S-binding sites. The PXRD analysis predicted Co3S4, CoSO4, Co3O4, and Co(OH)2 in the H2S-exposed sample. The XPS analysis confirmed the formation of sulfide, sulfur, and sulfate as the products of H2S oxidation at room temperature. The work reported here is the first study on the use of NaCoxOy type materials for H2S remediation.
ChemistryNature.com

Metamaterials for simultaneous acoustic and elastic bandgaps

In this work, we present a single low-profile metamaterial that provides bandgaps of acoustic and elastic waves at the same time. This was done by ensuring impedance mismatch in two different domains, the fluid domain where the acoustic waves propagate and the solid domain where the elastic waves propagate. Through creatively designing the metamaterial, waves of certain nature and frequencies of interest were completely blocked in the solid and fluid domains simultaneously. The simulation results showed bandgaps with acoustic waves attenuation below 5 kHz and elastic waves attenuation below 10 kHz. The acoustic and elastic dispersion curves of the metamaterials were calculated for various designs with various diameters and neck lengths, and the bandgaps were calculated. These parameters can be used as means for tuning both the acoustic and elastic bandgaps. A representative design of the metamaterial was manufactured on a laser powder bed fusion system and the dynamic performance was measured at various points. The measurements were carried out using a dynamic shaker setup and the dynamic performance was in good agreement with the numerical modelling results. Such metamaterials can be used for simultaneous acoustic and elastic attenuation, as well as saving in space and material consumption, in various fields including building construction, automobile, aerospace and rocket design.
ScienceNature.com

Population-wide diversity and stability of serum antibody epitope repertoires against human microbiota

Serum antibodies can recognize both pathogens and commensal gut microbiota. However, our current understanding of antibody repertoires is largely based on DNA sequencing of the corresponding B-cell receptor genes, and actual bacterial antigen targets remain incompletely characterized. Here we have profiled the serum antibody responses of 997 healthy individuals against 244,000 rationally selected peptide antigens derived from gut microbiota and pathogenic and probiotic bacteria. Leveraging phage immunoprecipitation sequencing (PhIP-Seq) based on phage-displayed synthetic oligo libraries, we detect a wide breadth of individual-specific as well as shared antibody responses against microbiota that associate with age and gender. We also demonstrate that these antibody epitope repertoires are more longitudinally stable than gut microbiome species abundances. Serum samples of more than 200 individuals collected five years apart could be accurately matched and could serve as an immunologic fingerprint. Overall, our results suggest that systemic antibody responses provide a non-redundant layer of information about microbiota beyond gut microbial species composition.
MathematicsNature.com

Geometry symmetry-free and higher-order optical bound states in the continuum

Geometrical symmetry plays a significant role in implementing robust, symmetry-protected, bound states in the continuum (BICs). However, this benefit is only theoretical in many cases since fabricated samples’ unavoidable imperfections may easily break the stringent geometrical requirements. Here we propose an approach by introducing the concept of geometrical-symmetry-free but symmetry-protected BICs, realized using the static-like environment induced by a zero-index metamaterial (ZIM). We find that robust BICs exist and are protected from the disordered distribution of multiple objects inside the ZIM host by its physical symmetries rather than geometrical ones. The geometric-symmetry-free BICs are robust, regardless of the objects’ external shapes and material parameters in the ZIM host. We further show theoretically and numerically that the existence of those higher-order BICs depends only on the number of objects. By practically designing a structural ZIM waveguide, the existence of BICs is numerically confirmed, as well as their independence on the presence of geometrical symmetry. Our findings provide a way of realizing higher-order BICs and link their properties to the disorder of photonic systems.
ChemistryNature.com

Enhanced sunlight photocatalytic activity and biosafety of marine-driven synthesized cerium oxide nanoparticles

This contribution presents the biosynthesis, physiochemical properties, toxicity and photocatalytic activity of biogenic CeO2 NPs using, for the first time, marine oyster extract as an effective and rich source of bioreducing and capping/stabilizing agents in a one-pot recipe. CeO2 NPs formation was initially confirmed through the color change from light green to pale yellow and subsequently, their corresponding absorption peak was spectroscopically determined at 310 nm with an optical band-gap of 4.67 eV using the DR-UV technique. Further, XRD and Raman analyses indicated that nanoceria possessed face-centered cubic arrangements without any impurities, having an average crystallite size of 10 nm. TEM and SEM results revealed that biogenic CeO2 NPs was approximately spherical in shape with a median particle size of 15 ± 1 nm. The presence of various bioorganic substances on the surface of nanoparticles was deduced by FTIR and TGA results. It is found that marine-based nanoceria shows no cytotoxic effect on the normal cell, thus indicating their enhanced biocompatibility and biosafety to living organisms. Environmentally, due to energy band gap, visible light-activated CeO2 nanocatalyst revealed superior photocatalytic performance on degradation of methylene blue pollutant with removal rate of 99%. Owing to the simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and environmentally friendly nature, this novel marine biosynthetic route paves the way for prospective applications of nanoparticles in various areas.
ScienceNature.com

Elimination of noise in optically rephased photon echoes

Photon echo is a fundamental tool for the manipulation of electromagnetic fields. Unavoidable spontaneous emission noise is generated in this process due to the strong rephasing pulse, which limits the achievable signal-to-noise ratio and represents a fundamental obstacle towards their applications in the quantum regime. Here we propose a noiseless photon-echo protocol based on a four-level atomic system. We implement this protocol in a Eu3+:Y2SiO5 crystal to serve as an optical quantum memory. A storage fidelity of 0.952 ± 0.018 is obtained for time-bin qubits encoded with single-photon-level coherent pulses, which is far beyond the maximal fidelity achievable using the classical measure-and-prepare strategy. In this work, the demonstrated noiseless photon-echo quantum memory features spin-wave storage, easy operation and high storage fidelity, which should be easily extended to other physical systems.
ScienceNature.com

Improvement of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine by enhancing the conjugation efficiency of the immunogen to self-assembled nanoparticles

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has become a worldwide public health emergency, threatening public health and global stability [1]. The development of a safe and effective vaccine is urgently needed to control the pandemic. Generally, nanoparticle (NP) vaccines can generate a more potent immune response than mRNA vaccines [2]. We and others have developed various self-assembled NP vaccines, which employ a SpyTag/SpyCatcher conjugation system to present immunogens on the surface of NPs [3, 4]. However, the conjugation between immunogens and NPs is not efficient enough for satisfactory application. In this study, to further improve the presentation of antigens on the NPs, we developed a GvTagOpti/SdCatcher system derived from Gardnerella vaginalis and Streptococcus dysgalactiae, respectively, to present immunogens on NPs with much higher efficiency, eliciting more potent immune responses in mice than the original SpyTag/SpyCatcher.
ScienceNature.com

The effect of water on colloidal quantum dot solar cells

Almost all surfaces sensitive to the ambient environment are covered by water, whereas the impacts of water on surface-dominated colloidal quantum dot (CQD) semiconductor electronics have rarely been explored. Here, strongly hydrogen-bonded water on hydroxylated lead sulfide (PbS) CQD is identified. The water could pilot the thermally induced evolution of surface chemical environment, which significantly influences the nanostructures, carrier dynamics, and trap behaviors in CQD solar cells. The aggravation of surface hydroxylation and water adsorption triggers epitaxial CQD fusion during device fabrication under humid ambient, giving rise to the inter-band traps and deficiency in solar cells. To address this problem, meniscus-guided-coating technique is introduced to achieve dense-packed CQD solids and extrude ambient water, improving device performance and thermal stability. Our works not only elucidate the water involved PbS CQD surface chemistry, but may also achieve a comprehensive understanding of the impact of ambient water on CQD based electronics.
ScienceNature.com

Remote ischemic postconditioning for neuroprotection after newborn hypoxia–ischemia: systematic review of preclinical studies

Hypoxic–ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) is a major contributor to death and disability worldwide. Remote ischemic postconditioning (RIPC) may offer neuroprotection but has only been tested in preclinical models. Various preclinical models with different assessments of outcomes complicate interpretation. The objective of this systematic review was to determine the neuroprotective effect of RIPC in animal models of HIE.
MathematicsNature.com

Dimensional reduction by geometrical frustration in a cubic antiferromagnet composed of tetrahedral clusters

Dimensionality is a critical factor in determining the properties of solids and is an apparent built-in character of the crystal structure. However, it can be an emergent and tunable property in geometrically frustrated spin systems. Here, we study the spin dynamics of the tetrahedral cluster antiferromagnet, pharmacosiderite, via muon spin resonance and neutron scattering. We find that the spin correlation exhibits a two-dimensional characteristic despite the isotropic connectivity of tetrahedral clusters made of spin 5/2 Fe3+ ions in the three-dimensional cubic crystal, which we ascribe to two-dimensionalisation by geometrical frustration based on spin wave calculations. Moreover, we suggest that even one-dimensionalisation occurs in the decoupled layers, generating low-energy and one-dimensional excitation modes, causing large spin fluctuation in the classical spin system. Pharmacosiderite facilitates studying the emergence of low-dimensionality and manipulating anisotropic responses arising from the dimensionality using an external magnetic field.
ScienceNature.com

A study on movement characteristics and distribution law of dust particles in open-pit coal mine

Previous simulation studies of dust particles movement behavior in open-pit coal mines only aimed at a single operation link, and the macro simulation is lacking. This study seeks to explore microscopic migration and macroscopic diffusion of dust particles in the mining area by numerical simulation method. The movement characteristics revealed, and the distribution law of the dust particles in a stable state with the corresponding migration paths in the mining area were obtained respectively. The results showed that the increase amplitude of dust particles diffusion velocity was inversely proportional to particle size, which was vital for dust pollution in the mine. And the larger the particle size in the mining pit was, the lower the escape rate of the dust particles was. Dust particles distributed over a wide range that were not limited by space height, and the distribution characteristics of dust particles at different heights were basically the same. Meanwhile, it is found that the dust distribution in the two places is relatively concentrated due to the circulation phenomenon of the mining pit and the west dump. And wind action would accelerate the moving dust particles to reach a stable distribution state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy