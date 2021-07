It is tick season in Central Minnesota. Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics joined me on WJON for our Health Matters program today. He gave me suggestions on how to avoid both deer and wood ticks. Smith says deer ticks are smaller but yet more dangerous than wood ticks. He says bug spray with deet can be most effective when looking for prevention from ticks. Smith says it make the most sense to apply this spray in the evening when ticks and mosquitoes are most prevalent. He says it is not a problem to combine sun screen with bug spray but he says sun screen should be reapplied more often.