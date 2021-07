SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking rising rain chances on the way for the region. Scattered showers and storms will be possibility over the next three days until more widespread wet weather will move in later on Sunday. Rain and storm activity will likely continue into next week as a frontal boundary will stall across the region. Thanks to all the potential wet weather, temperatures will be trending downward starting on Sunday and there is the potential we could see highs early next week that are nearly 15 degrees below average.