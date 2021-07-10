‘In The Heights’ Review: A Vibrant Adaptation of the Stage Play Infused With the Pursuit of Dreams and Summer Heat

In 2010, I went to go see the Broadway version of In The Heights by Lin-Manuel Miranda in New York at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. With plays, it appeals to your kid-like sense of imagination. While confined to a stage show, the passion, and heart of the people of Washington Heights is something tangible to grab onto. A story of minorities who not only want to preserve the culture they grew up with, but to gain their own sense of the American dream. Knowing how the world is, there are roadblocks ranging from racism to gentrification. At the heart of In The Heights, there is struggle, but also an endearing sense of hope. Miranda initially wrote the play in 1999 while he was a sophomore in college. It’s a love letter to the Latinx customs and heroes that he’s known throughout his life.