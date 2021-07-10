Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

‘In The Heights’ Review: A Vibrant Adaptation of the Stage Play Infused With the Pursuit of Dreams and Summer Heat

By Murjani Rawls
substreammagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2010, I went to go see the Broadway version of In The Heights by Lin-Manuel Miranda in New York at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. With plays, it appeals to your kid-like sense of imagination. While confined to a stage show, the passion, and heart of the people of Washington Heights is something tangible to grab onto. A story of minorities who not only want to preserve the culture they grew up with, but to gain their own sense of the American dream. Knowing how the world is, there are roadblocks ranging from racism to gentrification. At the heart of In The Heights, there is struggle, but also an endearing sense of hope. Miranda initially wrote the play in 1999 while he was a sophomore in college. It’s a love letter to the Latinx customs and heroes that he’s known throughout his life.

substreammagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Smits
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
Olga Merediz
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Person
Leslie Grace
Person
Corey Hawkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Heights#Summer Heat#In The Heights#Gentrification#Stanford#Latin American#The American Dream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Moviescbs19news

Film Review: 'In the Heights'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Each week, Jody Kielbasa, the director of the Virginia Film Festival, talks about his picks for weekend watching. He offered a review of "In The Heights," a musical film available to stream on HBO Max and showing in theaters across the country:. Adapting a musical...
Moviesdailyjournal.net

Immigrants chase the American Dream ‘In the Heights’

Years before “Hamilton” debuted, it was a musical titled “In the Heights” that introduced the world to its creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. It was his first Broadway hit, winning the 2008 Tony Award for best musical and putting him on his path to critical acclaim. While it didn’t explode on the...
MoviesTiger Newspaper

In the Heights explores the vibrant community of New York’s Washington Heights

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jon M. Chu's first film collaboration is exciting, yet lacks much-needed character development. The success of Hamilton propelled Lin-Manuel Miranda to superstardom, but it was his Tony Award winning 2008 musical In the Heights that propelled Miranda into the musical world. In the new film adaptation, directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, Step Up), stunning visuals and a strong cast bring Miranda’s touching, buoyant musical to life.
Moviesdailytitan.com

Review: 'Fear Street' is a summer horror dream

“Fear Street: 1994,” the first of the “Fear Street” trilogy to be released by Netflix, is dramatic, suspenseful, gory and full of surprises — the perfect recipe for an immaculate summer teen slasher. Running an hour and 47 minutes, “Fear Street: 1994” is a terrific horror movie that goes over...
Miami Lakes, FLmiamilaker.com

Teenager dreams of a career on the opera stage

Remember the name Anabelle Calles. The Miami Lakes teenager has a strong soprano voice and the acting chops, too, to support her ambitions to become an opera singer. And Anabelle, 14, is getting encouragement from professionals who recognize artistic talent. She was a semi-finalist last year and on June 5th,...
MoviesVanity Fair

How Hamilton Dominated the Emmy Nominations

Everywhere you look in this year’s Emmy nominations, it’s the stuff we all watched, whether we liked it or not. It’s how Emily in Paris, no matter the huge controversy over its equivalent Golden Globe surprise, got an outstanding-comedy-series nomination over the relatively acclaimed, underseen Girls5eva. It’s how Disney+ nabbed over 20 nominations apiece for its two blockbuster contenders, WandaVision and The Mandalorian. And it’s how Hamilton, that Broadway hit turned quarantine phenomenon, somehow managed to become an Emmy juggernaut.
Musiceriereader.com

Listen to Your Block: In the Heights is Saved by Its Musical Numbers

As a fan of the big, bombastic movie musicals from Hollywood's Golden Age, I always hold out hope that a new musical will come along and take audiences to those same dizzying, Technicolor highs. We came close with La La Land, but even that lacked some of the energy that the old classics had in spades. Now Lin-Manuel Miranda's stage play In the Heights has its own film adaptation to bring that same spectacle to a new generation. While the musical numbers are appropriately energetic and fun, the overstuffed storylines and meandering plot sometimes make this a chore to sit through.
Moviesholyokeenterprise.com

‘In the Heights’ may be the perfect stage-to-screen musical adaptation

I saw “In the Heights” on Broadway in the front row in 2008 after winning the ticket lottery and was absolutely blown away. I may have won a second time (it was 13 years ago; I forget things), but I was an instant fan of both the show and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Later he would go on to such amazing works as “Hamilton,” the music for “Moana” and the filmed stage performances of “Freestyle Love Supreme,” his collaborative improvised hip-hop show frequently performed after Broadway shows ended for the night. I’m a fan.
Celebrities/Film

Jennifer Lopez Teams with Skydance to “Reimagine” Classic Musicals for Modern Audiences

Jennifer Lopez is already an icon who has made an indelible mark in the fields of music and movies, but now she’s set to combine those two passions. Lopez has signed a deal with Skydance Entertainment and a company called Concord to develop film and television adaptations of some of the world’s biggest musicals, including shows from Rogers and Hammerstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber. And yes, she also has an option to star in at least one of these forthcoming adaptations.
Austin, TXculturemap.com

Summer Stock Austin presents Bring It On The Musical

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. After 15 months of primarily digital theatre, Summer Stock Austin will combine high school and college students from the Austin area and all around the country to produce Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 2002 Bring It On The Musical.
MoviesNewsTimes

'Lovecraft Country' and 'Hamilton' Break Emmy Records for Actors of Color

The Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday, and the TV Academy provided historic representation across its acting categories, despite a couple of questionable hiccups. Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett of the now-canceled “Lovecraft Country” made history as the first two Black leads to be nominated from the same series. “Pose” also joins for achieving the same feat with Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez. It’s also the first piece of visual art to have a Black actor nominated in every eligible acting category, with Michael K. Williams and Aunjanue Ellis also picking up mentions.
Theater & Danceotakustudy.com

A Conversation with Isaac Hayward

Header Image: Opera Australia – WEST SIDE STORY – Photograph by Jeff Busby. Granted, West Side Story was due to have been performed at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) a year ago; due to COVID-19, the show’s producer opted to put a hold to their 2020 Australian season and shift their plans to 2021.
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘In The Heights’ Dated for 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Jon M. Chu’s In The Heights with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda and starring Anthony Ramos and Corey Hawkins is jumping to Digital and physical home video formats. The In The Heights...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Hollywood’s mad for musicals

Spielberg’s back with “West Side Story.” Golden musicals are returning — many onto the silver screen. Like Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights.” Like Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cinderella.” Like again — and again — “Guys and Dolls.”. One of the stage’s all-time splashiest classiest jazziest musicals was “Guys and Dolls.” The...
Movieswmagazine.com

Julia Roberts’s Daughter, Hazel Moder, Quietly Made Her Cannes Red Carpet Debut

Hazel Moder, the 16-year-old daughter of Julia Roberts, quietly made her red carpet debut this week at the Cannes Film Festival—but she was there supporting her other parent. Moder appeared alongside her father Daniel Moder, who served as the cinematographer for the festival film Flag Day. The younger Moder kept it chic and simple in a butterscotch yellow button-up lace dress. Dad, of course, wore a tux.
Los Angeles, CAComplex

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Reportedly Found Dead at 31

Adult film star Dahlia Sky was found dead inside her car late last month in Los Angeles in what is being investigated as a “potential suicide.” She was 31. LAPD detective Dave Peteque told AVN that Sky was discovered on June 30 in the Devonshire area of the San Fernando Valley. Peteque said “there’s no evidence at this time that there’s any foul play.” Authorities have yet to receive the autopsy results from the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy