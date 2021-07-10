Pesky system struggles to exit

It's close enough but just far enough away too. Our system in place Friday into Saturday gets cut off from the Jet Stream and spins its wheels in the mud so to speak. With this happening, we get stuck with what we've got. Being in the position its in, it will mean we're riding right on the edge. An isolated shower will try to come through the back door, moving east to west. It's just close enough we'll have to monitor for a few in the Mississippi River Valley to be nipped by a shower. But it will not be significant.