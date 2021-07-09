Fujifilm’s new endosurgical image enhancement technology gets FDA nod
Lexington, Mass.- July 8, 2021 - FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.- a leading provider of endoscopic imaging and endosurgical solutions, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance for Fujifilm’s new image enhancement technology - the Oxygen Saturation Endoscopic Imaging System - which was developed to improve visualization during gastrointestinal, colorectal, and advanced endoscopy and surgical procedures. The new image enhancement technology enables real-time visualization of hemoglobin oxygen saturation (StO2) levels in tissue using laparoscopic and/or endoscopic imaging. Being able to detect StO2 levels helps surgeons identify potentially ischemic tissue, better positioning them to prevent tissue necrosis.www.dotmed.com
