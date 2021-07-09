Fujifilm’s new endosurgical image enhancement technology gets FDA nod

For the second time in five weeks, the FDA has approved a new pneumococcal vaccine, this time giving the nod to a shot from Merck. The vaccine, Vaxneuvance, is designed to protect against 15 strains of pneumococcal bacteria. That’s two more strains than Prevnar 13, a product sold that generates more than $5.8 billion in annual sales for rival Pfizer. But the total number of strains covered by Vaxneuvance is five shy of Prevnar 13’s successor, Prevnar 20, which the FDA approved in June.