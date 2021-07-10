Cancel
Prince William Refused to Interact With His Brother When Prince Harry Attempted to Engage Him During Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling, Body Language Expert Says

All eyes were on Prince William and Prince Harry on July 1, 2021, when the two brothers stood side-by-side for the first time in months to unveil a statue of their mother Princess Diana. It wasn’t just reporters and fans who paid close attention to every move the princes made, body language analysts were also busy dissecting everything the dukes did and offered their expertise about how they interacted amid their rift. But it appeared that William had no interest in engaging with Harry.

