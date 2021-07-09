Cancel
GE Healthcare to offer end-to-end deep learning solutions with Spectronic Medical to improve accuracy for radiation treatment

DOT med
 11 days ago

Chicago/Helsingborg, Sweden July 9, 2021: GE Healthcare announces the integration of Spectronic Medical AB AI-based software[1] for more precise cancer treatment planning. This AI solution, in combination with GE Healthcare’s industry leading AIR Recon DL technology, enables MR-only based radiotherapy planning for better soft tissue differentiation than traditional CT, so clinicians can better direct radiotherapy.

www.dotmed.com

