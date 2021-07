COVID-19 woke up Americans to the tightrope of health care – a dangerous and unknown virus pushing our very health care infrastructure to its outer limits amid decades of surging costs. Despite the struggles of the now fast-fading pandemic, trends and technology advancements underway years earlier are poised to be solutions that will drive transformation in the post-COVID era of health care in the U.S. The unsustainable rising cost of care has been driving innovation for decades— many new advancements have matured, evolved, and are ready to scale.